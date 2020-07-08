Wisconsin releases updated COVID-19 numbers for athletes

Five more Wisconsin athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school released updated figures Wednesday.

“UW Athletics first tested student-athletes a month ago on June 8. Among 117 student-athletes who were part of the initial group tested, two tested positive. The department has continued its regular testing regimen and has now conducted a total of 428 COVID-19 tests, resulting in seven student-athletes testing positive.”

Wisconsin welcomed back the football and volleyball teams in the first week of June and both squads started voluntary workouts the week of June 15.

At least eight football programs across the country have paused the voluntary workouts as a result of an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the latest being North Carolina on Wednesday.

The NCAA approved a revamped preseason schedule for football players in June. It included the start of mandatory workouts for players 25 days before the first permitted fall camp practice. For Wisconsin, that would be July 12.

The Badgers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium.

