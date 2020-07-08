Wisconsin-Northwestern game at Wrigley Field postponed

Wisconsin won’t be playing at Wrigley Field this fall.

Northwestern announced Wednesday that the game between the Badgers and Wildcats set for Nov. 7 had been postponed due to the uncertainty around the football season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Jim Phillips said in a school release. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

Now, the game will, if played, happen in Evanston at Ryan Field.

Wisconsin is slated to open the season at home against Indiana on Sept. 4.

