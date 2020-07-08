Brewers sign first-round pick Garrett Mitchell

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms will all of their 2020 draft picks.

First-round pick Garrett Mitchell became the latest, signing his deal on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old outfielder was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 6 overall prospect coming into the draft. In his career at UCLA, Mitchell batted .327 with six home runs and 81 RBI. He also stole 28 bases and had 24 doubles. Those stats came in 121 games, including a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

It's official. 1st-rounder Garrett Mitchell signs w/@Brewers for $3,242,900 (full pick value). @UCLABaseball OF has perhaps best set of tools in class. Mitchell is the last first rounder to sign. @AdamMcCalvy had the parameters on Tuesday. — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 9, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound, Mitchell was a 14th-round draft pick by Oakland in the 2017 MLB Draft. In his 2019 season, he batted .349 with 41 RBI and was named first-team All-Pac 12.

Garrett’s signing follows reported agreements with second-round shortstop Freddy Zamora, third-round catcher Zavier Warren, fourth-round outfielder Joey Wiemer and fifth-round shortstop Hayden Cantrelle.

Related

Comments

comments