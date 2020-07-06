Two Brewers test positive for COVID-19

Two Milwaukee Brewers are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Monday morning that infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for the virus prior to MLB’s intake testing last Wednesday. They were not on the field for the first full team workout on Saturday, and Counsell guessed it could be a minimum of 10 days before they are cleared to return. He added that both players were asymptomatic.

The Brewers acquired Urias in a trade with San Diego last November, while Perdomo has been with the organization since 2019, spending a majority of last season in Triple-A.

MLB was encouraged by the numbers from the initial intake testing. Of the more than 3,100 tests administered to players and staff, only 38 came back positive — 31 players and seven staff members. But players are being tested every other day and those numbers will likely increase as coronavirus cases and the percentage of positive tests skyrocket in some areas of the country.

The league is planning on getting its 60-game season started in about two weeks and is expected to release the schedule Monday night.

Related

Comments

comments