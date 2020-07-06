MLB reveals 60-game schedule, Brewers open at Cubs

Major League Baseball released the pandemic-shortened 60-game schedule Monday and the Milwaukee Brewers will face one of their division rivals to open the year.

The Chicago Cubs will host manager Craig Counsell’s club the night of July 24 at Wrigley Field. First pitch for the game is set for 6:10 p.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN. It’s a three-game series and the first of 10 games total between the clubs, including seven that will be played in Chicago.

Milwaukee follows that opening weekend with another three-game set in Pittsburgh before facing St. Louis the weekend of July 31 at Miller Park. It will serve as the home opener, though there won’t be any fans in the stands.

Thirteen of the Brewers 30 away games are placed at the beginning and end of the season, including their final seven games split between Cincinnati and St. Louis. However, they’ll be at home for 18 of their 30 games in the month of August, including a homestand to end it that will see them face the Reds, Pirates and Detroit.

Overall, the schedule will have Milwaukee playing NL Central teams a total of 40 times and AL Central teams a total of 20 times. The latter includes six games against Minnesota, four against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit, and three against Kansas City and Cleveland.

You can find the full schedule here

