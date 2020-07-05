Bucks reportedly close practice facility following results of COVID-19 testing

The Milwaukee Bucks have had to close their practice facility following the results of the team’s coronavirus testing on Friday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team is not expected to reopen its facility prior to leaving for the NBA restart in Orlando on Thursday.

Milwaukee is not the first team to close its facility due to the virus. The Denver Nuggets and Las Angeles Clippers also shut theirs due to positive tests last week.

As of last Thursday, there had been 25 reported positive tests out of the 344 players tested between June 23 and June 29.

