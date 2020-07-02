JJ Watt, Jared Abbrederis on BTN All-Decade Team

JJ Watt played just one year in the 2010s but it was still good enough to earn him All-Decade honors from the Big Ten Network.

The All-American defensive end was one of four players named to the first team along the defensive line. Watt’s lone year was 2010 when he helped Wisconsin to its first Big Ten title since 1999. He did it by racking up 21 tackles for loss, which at the time was the sixth-most in a single season by a UW player. He added seven sacks, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

"That place will forever hold a special place in my heart." @JJWatt sits down with @BTNDaveRevsine to discuss his #BTNAllDecade honor, and much more. More ➡️ https://t.co/9sK1meTjeO pic.twitter.com/TKzQ2B6fU6 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) July 2, 2020

Watt was joined on the first team by Ohio State standouts Joey Bosa and Chase Young, as well as Purdue’s Ryan Kerrigan.

Another Wisconsin star, Jared Abbrederis, was a second-team pick at wide receiver. In his four years with the Badgers, which included three Big Ten titles, the former walk-on had 202 catches (tied for 1st in UW history), 3,140 yards (2nd in UW history) and 23 touchdowns (tied for 2nd in UW history).

Jared Abbrederis was one of those great @BadgerFootball walk-on-turned-star stories. And he's still hauling in accolades, the latest being #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team honors. More ➡️ https://t.co/9sK1meTjeO pic.twitter.com/2bvJXISvBU — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) July 2, 2020

With BTN still to unveil the quarterbacks, kickers and punters, here are the Wisconsin players honored so far:

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor (1st team)

Melvin Gordon (2nd team)

Wide Receiver

Jared Abbrederis (2nd team)

Offensive Line

Michael Deiter (1st team)

Gabe Carimi (2nd team)

Kevin Zeitler (2nd team)

Defensive Line

JJ Watt (1st team)

Linebacker

Chris Borland (1st team)

TJ Watt (2nd team)

Related

Comments

comments