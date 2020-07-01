Pandemic forces Packers to make training camp changes

For the first time since 1958, St. Norbert College won’t be hosting the Green Bay Packers for training camp.

The team announced Wednesday that due to protocols put in place by the NFL, it will be utilizing facilities at Lambeau Field for all training camp activities, including practice, meals and meetings.

Players normally stay at on-campus residence halls and eat dinner at the De Pere college. The team said it is in the process of finalizing housing arrangements.

The move is not a surprise. The NFL told teams earlier this summer that due to the pandemic they would be forced to hold training camps at their in-season facilities to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus.

Training camps around the NFL are slated to open July 28.

