Packers sign QB Jordan Love, RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay Packers have their top two draft picks under contract.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that first-round pick Jordan Love had signed his rookie deal and that second-round pick AJ Dillon had as well.

With those two signed, the Packers now have seven of their nine picks inked. Only third-round pick Josiah Deguara and fifth-round pick Kamal Martin remain unsigned.

Love’s selection was the surprise of the first round. Green Bay traded up to take the Utah State product with the 26th overall pick despite having future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers under contract for four more seasons. Love had a great 2018 season, throwing for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions. But he regressed last year, tossing 20 touchdowns and 17 picks.

#Packers QB Jordan Love received a fully guaranteed four-year $12,383,470 contract, sources say. Signing bonus: $6,566,160. It's the first time the No. 26 pick received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 1, 2020

Dillon joins the club after an ultra productive career at Boston College where he ran for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons. But he was also a surprise pick considering the Packers return the very productive backfield of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, though both can become free agents after the 2020 season.

It’s official! Finally a part of the @packers! A dream come true, can’t wait to get started. Shoutout to everyone who’s helped me along the way! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5vxIffznA — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 1, 2020

Green Bay is slated to go to training camp July 28.

