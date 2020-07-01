NFL reportedly cutting preseason in half

The NFL is reportedly cutting the preseason schedule in half this year.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, the league has decided to do away with the first and fourth week of the preseason in an effort to limit travel, team interaction and give players more time to acclimate to playing the game after the offseason program was only virtual.

Week One and Week Four will be the preseason weeks that are scrapped, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

For the Green Bay Packers, that would mean games at home against Arizona on Aug. 15 and a game at Kansas City on Sept. 3 would not take place. It would leave the team hosting Cleveland on Aug. 22 and going to the New York Giants on Aug. 29 as their preseason games.

Indeed, the @NFL has shortened its preseason to two games. Primary driver was the understanding that players will need longer to get into football shape. There will be a ~ 3-week acclimatization period between the start of camp July 28 and the first pod of preseason games. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 1, 2020

The move follows the league’s decision to cancel the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, normally the first preseason game of the summer. It also postponed the enshrinement of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class to next summer.

The NFL is still planning on starting training camp on time with the Packers slated to report on July 28.

