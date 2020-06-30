Brewers’ Ryan Braun ‘isn’t quite sure’ that games will be played this season

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to report to Spring Training 2.0 on Wednesday, hold their first full team workout at Miller Park on Saturday and play their first game July 23 or 24. But will that game actually take place? At least one member of the team has doubts it will.

“There’s still a part of me that isn’t quite sure we’ll actually play games,” outfielder Ryan Braun told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m optimistic that we will play games, but obviously if we look at what’s happening in the country, the COVID numbers are not good. There are a significant number of athletes obviously that have tested positive, which is indicative of the overall numbers in the country right now. I’m optimistic and I’m hopeful that when we get back we eventually make it to a season.

“I think for all of us as baseball players it’s been a very trying process. It’s been an exhaustive and frustrating process at times but we’ll be incredibly grateful and thankful for any semblance of a season.”

As of Tuesday morning, more than 2.6 million people had tested positive for the virus in the country and nearly 129,000 had died. The virus figures to be the biggest challenge to MLB’s pandemic-shortened 60-game season, though the league has put together a manual that is more than 100 pages in length in how they plan to overcome it.

“We’re going to follow everything that’s in there,” Brewers GM David Stearns said last Friday. “We’re going to do our best to educate our players as much as possible on how they can remain healthy, and how we can put ourselves in the best position to succeed in this environment and keep everyone safe. We also know there will likely going to be positive throughout the industry over the course of the season, and we’re going to have to adjust to that.”

