Oddsmakers not high on Brewers chances in 2020

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting Milwaukee to win the NL Central in a pandemic-shortened MLB season.

In its latest figures, Caesars Sportsbook lists the Brewers at +450 to take the division, leaving them behind Chicago (+210), Cincinnati (+210) and St. Louis (+240). Only the Pirates (40-1), have longer odds to win it.

Milwaukee is listed at 18-1 to win the NL pennant. Oddsmakers have nine teams with better odds than that, including the favorite Los Angeles Dodgers at +150.

The Brewers over/under win total for the 60-game season is 30.5 and 40-1 to win their first World Series title.

MLB teams will begin reporting to Spring Training 2.0 on Wednesday. The Brewers plan to hold their first full team workout on Saturday and their first game will come July 23 or 24.

