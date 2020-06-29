Four Badgers named to B1G All-Decade team

Wisconsin produced quite a few All-Americans over the last decade and a number of them were honored by the Big Ten Network on Monday.

Twenty-four experts voted on the best players at each position in the conference over the last decade and are releasing the results over the next five days. First up was the running backs and linebackers.

The Badgers picked up two spots at each position. Jonathan Taylor was named to the first team at running back, while Melvin Gordon was a second-team pick.

"I don't think we realized until it was over how historically good Jonathan Taylor was." The voters share why @BadgerFootball legend @JayT23 made the #BTNAllDecade Team. More ➡️ https://t.co/9sK1meTjeO pic.twitter.com/2H9633zKMt — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) June 29, 2020

Then, Chris Borland earned first-team honors and TJ Watt was a second-team selection at linebacker.

🚨 The #BTNAllDecade list of LBs is set 🚨@BadgerFootball's @ChrisBorland_ was voted in alongside Devin Bush and Josey Jewell in a fearsome trio of top linebackers from the 2010s. More: https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/q2GuCuuVrD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 29, 2020

Ever catch yourself thinking about how great @_TJWatt's 2016 season was? We do. And we are today, as well, as the former @BadgerFootball star has a spot on the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team. More ➡️ https://t.co/9sK1meTjeO pic.twitter.com/rlCQs6vvD3 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) June 29, 2020

Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley was the other first-team running back, while Borland was joined by Iowa’s Josey Jewel and Michigan’s Devin Bush at linebacker with the first team.

You can find more information about BTN’s All-Decade teams here.

