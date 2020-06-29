Four Badgers named to B1G All-Decade team

Wisconsin produced quite a few All-Americans over the last decade and a number of them were honored by the Big Ten Network on Monday.

Twenty-four experts voted on the best players at each position in the conference over the last decade and are releasing the results over the next five days. First up was the running backs and linebackers.

The Badgers picked up two spots at each position. Jonathan Taylor was named to the first team at running back, while Melvin Gordon was a second-team pick.

Then, Chris Borland earned first-team honors and TJ Watt was a second-team selection at linebacker.

Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley was the other first-team running back, while Borland was joined by Iowa’s Josey Jewel and Michigan’s Devin Bush at linebacker with the first team.

You can find more information about BTN’s All-Decade teams here.

