Brewers reveal Spring Training 2.0 roster

We knew when the Milwaukee Brewers would be reporting for Spring Training 2.0. Now we know which players will be coming to Miller Park on Wednesday.

The club announced the players that will make up its initial camp roster late Monday morning.

There will be 45 players attending #Brewers Summer Camp at Miller Park. pic.twitter.com/tFd0g1WWlJ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 29, 2020

Teams are allowed to have up to 60 players at their big league site, but GM David Stearns said Friday that they were likely to only bring the 45 that have a chance to make the opening day roster. The other 15, along with players that don’t make it on the roster to start the season, will eventually make their way to the Brewers’ Class A affiliate’s facility in Appleton.

Milwaukee players are slated to go through coronavirus testing and physicals when they arrive on Wednesday. The first full team workout is scheduled for Saturday.

One interesting player on #Brewers 45-man list is RHP Drew Rasmussen. He is not on 40-man roster and is the only player among nine non-roster players previously reassigned to minor-league camp who is coming back. Can throw 100 mph. Chance to pitch in #Brewers bullpen in 2020. — Tom (@Haudricourt) June 29, 2020

By my count, the Brewers left four players from the 40-man roster off the Summer Camp list. They could be part of the next wave to be assigned to the alternate training site in Appleton: Corey Ray, Tyrone Taylor, Trey Supak and Angel Perdomo. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 29, 2020

