Brewers reveal Spring Training 2.0 roster

We knew when the Milwaukee Brewers would be reporting for Spring Training 2.0. Now we know which players will be coming to Miller Park on Wednesday.

The club announced the players that will make up its initial camp roster late Monday morning.

Teams are allowed to have up to 60 players at their big league site, but GM David Stearns said Friday that they were likely to only bring the 45 that have a chance to make the opening day roster. The other 15, along with players that don’t make it on the roster to start the season, will eventually make their way to the Brewers’ Class A affiliate’s facility in Appleton.

Milwaukee players are slated to go through coronavirus testing and physicals when they arrive on Wednesday. The first full team workout is scheduled for Saturday.

Comments

comments