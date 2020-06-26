‘Small number’ of individuals in Brewers organization test positive for coronavirus

Cases of the coronavirus are spiking in many areas of the country and the Milwaukee Brewers have not been immune to that.

General manager David Stearns told reporters Friday morning that a “small number” of individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. He did not detail whether they were players or other staff members, but he said all were asymptomatic and feeling good.

The virus figures to be the biggest challenge MLB faces as it tries to get its season going. When players report to Miller Park for Spring Training 2.0 next Wednesday in Milwaukee, they will be tested for the virus. It’s one part of a manual put together by the league, and signed off by the players, that is more than 100 pages in length and details all the protocols in dealing with a virus that brought the sports world to a halt in March.

“We’re going to follow everything that’s in there,” Stearns said. “We’re going to do our best to educate our players as much as possible on how they can remain healthy, and how we can put ourselves in the best position to succeed in this environment and keep everyone safe. We also know there are likely going to be positives throughout the industry over the course of the season, and we’re going to have to adjust to that.”

Baseball plans to start its season July 23 or 24. There will be 60 games and the Brewers will only face teams from the NL Central and AL Central in an effort to cut down on travel.

“The new schedule will be an adjustment. The travel will be an adjustment,” Stearns said. “All of this is going to be new and different, but I think we all recognize within the industry that the biggest thing we have to focus on, and the biggest challenge for us, is keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

