Wisconsin Herd’s Frank Mason named MVP of G-League

The Milwaukee Bucks organization has the market cornered on MVPs.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the award for the 2018-19 season and is the favorite to win it again after the NBA completes its season in the next few months. On Thursday, the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, saw its top player named MVP.

Guard Frank Mason earned the honor after averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 42.5-percent from beyond the arc.

Mason was a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2017, playing in 90 games before the Bucks signed him to a two-way contract prior to this season. He played in six games for Milwaukee.

Before the G-League season was canceled due to COVID-19, the Herd owned the best record.

Related

Comments

comments