No Lambeau Leaps this season

The Lambeau Leap has been a part of Green Bay Packers football since 1993. Every year since, players have leaped into the stands after scoring a touchdown. From Leroy Butler to Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers — all have done it. That won’t be the case this year.

As first reported by Sports Business Journal, the NFL will make the first six to eight rows in every stadium off limits to fans in an effort to avoid potentially exposing players and coaches to COVID-19.

There’s another reason, too. For the first time, teams will be able to sell camera-visible signage to local sponsors. So instead of fans being there to welcome players, there will likely be advertisements from the likes of American Family Insurance, Johnsonville and other familiar Wisconsin brands.

As for what the rest of the stands will look like, it remains unclear. The NFL will reportedly let individual teams and states decide how many fans will be allowed in.

The Packers are scheduled to report to training camp July 28.

