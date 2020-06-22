Wisconsin announces first results of COVID-19 testing for athletes

The Wisconsin Athletic Department revealed Monday that two student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the school tested 117 athletes as part of its initial campus screening when athletes started to return to campus earlier this month. Those tests revealed the two positives.

The two athletes that tested positive are now self-isolating and UW is monitoring their recovery. The university is following local public health guidelines on reporting and contract tracing to locate those that may have come into contact with them.

The school is not announcing the names of those that tested positive or the sports they played. Officials do plan to continue to release the aggregate number of positive tests on a regular basis.

Wisconsin started the initial phase of its return to campus plan on June 8 with football and volleyball players allowed back. All were tested for the virus prior to starting voluntary workouts June 15. The plan called for the basketball and hockey teams to return later in June.

