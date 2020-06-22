Wisconsin adds cornerback in 2021 recruiting class

Wisconsin added to the defense with its latest commitment in the 2021 class.

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) announced his commitment Monday afternoon.

A three-star recruit, Hallman is rated as the No. 44 CB in the country and the 85th-best player in the talent-rich state of Florida.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Hallman chose Wisconsin over 15 other scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Louisville, Cincinnati and others.

Hallman’s commitment gives the Badgers 15 commits in the 2021 class. Before Hallman’s announcement, the class was ranked No. 13 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

