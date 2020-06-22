Report: Ryder Cup to be postponed to 2021

Golf fans in the state of Wisconsin are going to have to wait another year to see the best in America and Europe battle it out at the Ryder Cup.

According to The Guardian, the matchup between American and European golfers set for Whistling Straits in Kohler has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. An official announcement is expected next week.

The PGA Tour resumed play earlier in June, while the European Tour is slated to return in July. But both are doing so without fans. That is not something that has ever seriously been considered for the Ryder Cup due to the importance of the crowds at the biennial competition.

The Guardian reports that the tournament will go back to be an odd-year tournament as it was prior to 2001 when 9/11 forced a postponement.

