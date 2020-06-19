Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King won’t play at Nebraska

Kobe King’s time at Nebraska is over before it began.

The former Wisconsin guard told coach Fred Hoiberg he would not be joining the Huskers.

“Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

King, Wisconsin’s leading scorer in Big Ten play last season, left the Badgers in late January. He said at the time that he no longer felt like a fit at the school or within the program.

With two years of eligibility left, King entered the transfer portal and eventually picked Nebraska in late February over Iowa State and others. He did not visit Lincoln before committing.

The end of King’s time in Madison was not pretty, as he told the Wisconsin State Journal that he didn’t like the way coach Greg Gard spoke to the team, that he was only being used to win games and that he felt like a servant.

In his two-plus years at Wisconsin, King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

After he left, the Badgers caught fire, including winning their final eight games. It allowed them to capture a share of the Big Ten title and Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Related

Comments

comments