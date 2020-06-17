Packers wrapping up offseason program this week

NFL teams are allowed to run their offseason programs through June 26, but the Green Bay Packers won’t do so.

Coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com that this will be the final week. He said they held the final big team meeting on Monday with former Packers cornerback Charles Woodson giving the group what LaFleur called an “exceptional” speech. The rest of the week will be for review and then the team is off until training camp.

“These guys are pros,” LaFleur told the website of what he learned about his team having to go through the offseason program virtually. “I think it’s safe to say they’d all rather be in Green Bay, be in the building, be around each other, going out on the grass, competing on a daily basis, but it is what it is. We’ve got to make the best of it. I thought our guys did a really good job of taking advantage of that.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly took advantage of it. QB coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy said last week that the veteran was in a great place and was a significant voice in how the offseason program played out.

“We had so many great conversations,” LaFleur said. “Really we were able to talk out, and talk through, every concept that we run, both in the run game and pass game. The expectations of every play. Certainly he’s got a lot of experience and we always want his input.”

LaFleur and Rodgers will be part of a team coming off a 13-3 season and a trip to the NFC title game. It was an unexpected run in LaFleur’s first year and it means fans will be wanting that and more this fall.

“Certainly we know that the 2020 season is going to come with some high expectations and our guys are going to embrace that and put their best foot forward,” LaFleur said.

