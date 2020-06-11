Wisconsin volleyball star named B1G Athlete of the Year

Add another award to Dana Rettke’s trophy case.

The Wisconsin volleyball star was named the 2019-2020 Big Ten Women’s Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

Chase Young of @OhioStateFB and Dana Rettke of @BadgerVB have been named the 2019-20 #B1G Athletes of the Year: https://t.co/HMTcML262y — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 11, 2020

Rettke is the first female from UW to win the award since 1997 and the first UW athlete to win either the women’s or men’s award since 2000.

She earned the honor after leading Wisconsin to the national title match last fall and being named first-team All-American for a third-straight year. Rettke was also the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year.

