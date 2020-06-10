Brewers take UCLA OF in 1st-round of MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their outfield in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday night the club had taken UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick.

The 21-year-old Mitchell was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 6 overall prospect coming into the draft. In his career at UCLA, Mitchell batted .327 with six home runs and 81 RBI. He also stole 28 bases and had 24 doubles. Those stats came in 121 games, including a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound, Mitchell was a 14th-round draft pick by Oakland in the 2017 MLB Draft. In his 2019 season, he batted .349 with 41 RBI and was named first-team All-Pac 12.

