Wisconsin welcomes football, volleyball players back to campus for voluntary workouts

It’s been nearly three months since Wisconsin’s campus was shutdown due to COVID-19, forcing student-athletes back to their hometowns. This week, those athletes are starting to come back to Madison.

The school announced Monday that football and volleyball players were be allowed to report to campus under the first phase of reopening with voluntary workouts set to begin June 15.

“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez stated in a press release. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe. I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”

The plan to keep those athletes returning safe is extensive. It includes COVID-19 testing for every athlete when they return to campus and subsequent tests prior to any athletic activity.

Wisconsin is among a large number of schools bringing athletes back and many are already reporting positive tests for the virus. UW is prepared for that possibility, outlining the steps it will take in detail:

* Individuals with suspected COVID-19 infection should self-isolate while awaiting the result of the COVID-19 testing.

* Athletics, in coordination and consultation with local and university health officials will determine the best location for the individual testing positive to self-isolate and coordinate follow-up medical monitoring and care as indicated.

* Facilities will be notified regarding the potential need for additional sanitation of spaces within Athletics occupied by the individual with suspected COVID-19. Athletics facilities should be closed until appropriate sanitization is completed.

* Local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual and should be referred for COVID-19 testing.

* Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tests positive will be managed by medical staff on a case-by-case basis and may be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

* Individuals with potential COVID-19 exposure will be instructed to self-isolate until the result of their COVID-19 test is confirmed and will be provided reminders and additional education for symptom monitoring.

* Once an individual with suspected exposure has received a negative result from their COVID-19 test and been symptom-free for 72 hours, they may return to regular participation in organized athletic activities.

* Once an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 is symptom free for 72 hours they will be referred for repeat COVID-19 testing.

* Once an individual with a known COVID-19 infection receives a negative COVID-19 test, completes a follow-up medical exam, and is cleared by a team physician they will be allowed to resume a gradual return to participation in organized athletic activities.

The workouts themselves will strictly be strength and conditioning, and there will be a limited number of facilities open to use. It includes the weight rooms at Camp Randall Stadium and the McClain Center, the turf fields at both and the grass practice field north of the stadium. In the Camp Randall weight room, players will work in groups of 10, with no more than two groups in the room at one time. Each player will also have a dedicated area/rack where they can complete their workout.

It was great having some bonus time with @haydenrucci, but happy to get him back to work in Madison. Get after it ..#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XmQ9w6sogt — Todd Rucci (@ToddRucci71) June 7, 2020

As for other sports, Wisconsin is planning to bring men’s and women’s basketball athletes back later this month, followed by the hockey teams. If things play out the way UW hopes, other sports will be brought back later in the summer.

Related

Comments

comments