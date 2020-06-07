UW-Green Bay announces hire of Will Ryan as new men’s basketball coach

UW-Green Bay has its new men’s basketball coach.

The school announced Sunday it had hired Will Ryan has the replacement for Linc Darner.

It's official Phoenix fans! Welcome to Green Bay, and welcome home to Wisconsin, Will Ryan! 😁✅#GreenBayAllDay | #uwgb https://t.co/27RthNyegW — Green Bay Basketball (@gbphoenixmbb) June 7, 2020

The 41-year-old Ryan is the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. He spent one season as the head coach at Wheeling University, leading the program to a 14-13 record, a five game improvement over the previous season. Prior to that, Ryan was an assistant coach at Ohio and North Dakota State, while also serving as a volunteer assistant with the Badgers for five seasons before that.

It’s an honor and a privilege coming back home to the great state of Wisconsin to lead the Phoenix,” Ryan said in a video tweeted out by the school. “My first order of business this day moving forward is to concentrate on our players. As a team, we will proudly represent Green Bay. You can plan on seeing a group of hardworking, unselfish young men play for the good of the team, game in and game out.”

