UW-Green Bay announces hire of Will Ryan as new men’s basketball coach

UW-Green Bay has its new men’s basketball coach.

The school announced Sunday it had hired Will Ryan has the replacement for Linc Darner.

The 41-year-old Ryan is the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. He spent one season as the head coach at Wheeling University, leading the program to a 14-13 record, a five game improvement over the previous season. Prior to that, Ryan was an assistant coach at Ohio and North Dakota State, while also serving as a volunteer assistant with the Badgers for five seasons before that.

It’s an honor and a privilege coming back home to the great state of Wisconsin to lead the Phoenix,” Ryan said in a video tweeted out by the school. “My first order of business this day moving forward is to concentrate on our players. As a team, we will proudly represent Green Bay. You can plan on seeing a group of hardworking, unselfish young men play for the good of the team, game in and game out.”

Comments

comments