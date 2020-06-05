Packers agree to deal with rookie OL Jon Runyan Jr.

Green Bay has signed another of its draft picks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that sixth-round pick Jon Runyan Jr. had agreed to his rookie contract.

Packers signed sixth-round pick, former Michigan guard Jon Runyan Jr., to the standard four-year rookie contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2020

Runyan was one of three offensive linemen picked by the Packers in the sixth-round of the draft. Guard Simon Stepaniak signed his contract earlier this week, while center Jake Hanson remains unsigned.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Runyan started 25 games at Michigan and was named first-team All-Big Ten as a junior and senior. A left tackle in college, Runyan is likely to see time at guard with the Packers.

Runyan is the son of former All-Pro lineman Jon Runyan. He started 192 games over his career with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego.

With Runyan’s deal in place, the Packers have signed four of their nine draft picks.

