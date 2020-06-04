Packers players call for change, team will donate $250,000 to social justice reform

As teams across the sports landscape issue statements on equality and the end to police brutality in America, the Green Bay Packers have taken a different approach.

On its social media accounts Thursday morning, the team released a video featuring coach Matt LaFleur and numerous players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams and safety Adrian Amos.

In their own words, they said enough is enough and called for change.

Enough is enough. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/AS7wP9qz2x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2020

Later in the day, team president Mark Murphy released a statement condemning the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the many more African-Americans killed violently in recent weeks. Murphy also pledged that the team, working with the players, would donate $250,000 to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. He added that he and his wife, Laurie, would be donating an additional $250,000 to Wisconsin social justice groups.

Statement from Green Bay Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy pic.twitter.com/gPyicVzDAG — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2020

Related

Comments

comments