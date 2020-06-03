Wisconsin adds New Jersey DE to 2021 class

Wisconsin added its second commitment this week in the class of 2021.

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.) announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, two days after outside linebacker Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio) gave his verbal commitment.

A three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Jarvis is ranked as the 29th-best player in the state of New Jersey and a top-100 defensive end in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Jarvis chose Wisconsin over 18 other offers, including from Florida State, Nebraska, Indiana, and Syracuse among others.

His commitment gives the Badgers 13 for 2021. The class is currently ranked No. 17 in the country.

