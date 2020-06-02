No joint practices for the Packers this year

The Green Bay Packers won’t be holding joint practices with the Cleveland Browns during training camp this summer.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Tuesday informing them that training camps must be held at the same facilities they use during the season. That means the 10 teams that went away for camp last year, including Dallas (Oxnard, Calif.) and Carolina (Spartanburg, S.C.), won’t be able to.

This memo went out from @nflcommish to clubs tonight. pic.twitter.com/aj4smKdoNu — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2020

While that rule does not affect the Packers, the league also nixed joint practices. It eliminates the planned practices with Cleveland that were set to take place prior to the teams meeting in a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 22.

The goal with both changes, according to the NFL, is to limit travel in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This was to be the second-straight year the Packers would practice against another team. Last season, Green Bay went against Houston for three days. Coach Matt LaFleur was happy with how it played out, but several players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said they were not fans of it.

Related

Comments

comments