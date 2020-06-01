Wisconsin picks up commitment from Ohio LB

Wisconsin added to its 2021 recruiting class Monday.

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio) announced his commitment via Twitter.

The three-star recruit chose the Badgers over offers from Michigan, West Virginia and Alabama, among others. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peterson is considered the No. 17 player in the talent-rich state of Ohio.

Peterson had a school-record 21 sacks as a junior and was named first-team all-state.

Wisconsin now has 12 commits in its 2021 class that is ranked No. 17 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

