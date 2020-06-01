Wisconsin picks up commitment from Ohio LB

Wisconsin added to its 2021 recruiting class Monday.
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio) announced his commitment via Twitter.
All Glory to the man above!!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/42LDCywEMm
— Darryl Peterson (@_DPETERSON10) June 1, 2020
The three-star recruit chose the Badgers over offers from Michigan, West Virginia and Alabama, among others. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peterson is considered the No. 17 player in the talent-rich state of Ohio.
Peterson had a school-record 21 sacks as a junior and was named first-team all-state.
Wisconsin now has 12 commits in its 2021 class that is ranked No. 17 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.