Paul Chryst, Greg Gard release statements following the killing of George Floyd

On Friday, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police earlier in the week. On Monday, a number of his head coaches followed suit.

Fresh off a weekend in which peaceful protests and violent riots took place around the country, including in Madison, football coach Paul Chryst, basketball coach Greg Gard and softball coach Yvette Healy were among the UW coaches that took to social media with statements of their own.

