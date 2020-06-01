Packers announce signing of two draft picks

The Green Bay Packers have signed three of their nine draft picks.

The club announced Monday morning it had agreed to terms with safety Vernon Scott and offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak. The two join outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin as draft picks under contract. Scott and Garvin were seventh-round picks and Stepaniak was a sixth-round choice in April’s draft.

Scott started 12 games during his career at TCU, including 10 in 2019. He finished fourth on the team in tackles and ranked third with seven pass breakups. He had two interceptions in his career and took one back for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound, Scott joins a safety room headlined by veteran Adrian Amos, former first-round pick Darnell Savage and former undrafted free agent Raven Greene.

Stepaniak started 11 games for Indiana in 2019 and 31 games in his career. The guard was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior and is recovering from a knee injury he suffered prior to the Hoosiers bowl game.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Stepaniak was one of three offensive linemen taken by the Packers in the draft.

