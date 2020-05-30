Packers reportedly rework contract of guard Lane Taylor

The Green Bay Packers have freed up some salary cap space.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning that guard Lane Taylor had agreed to rework his contract.

#Packers OL Lane Taylor agreed to rework the last year of his contract, freeing up about $3 million in 2020 cap space. He’s now due $1.5M, including a $100,000 signing bonus. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 30, 2020

After starting 49 games between 2016-2018, Taylor played in just two games last season due to a biceps injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Rookie Elgton Jenkins took over for him, starting the final 16 games of the season and played well. He’s likely entrenched at the left guard spot, but Taylor could push last year’s starter at right guard — Billy Turner — for time there.

