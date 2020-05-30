Former Wisconsin hockey standout Rob Andringa passes away

Rob Andringa’s battle with cancer came to an end Friday.

The former Wisconsin hockey standout and broadcaster passed away at the age of 51 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

Andringa was a defenseman on Wisconsin’s 1990 national title team and finished his career as the Badgers all-time leader in games played at 179. He also sits in the top-10 among Wisconsin defensemen for points (104), assists (88) and penalty minutes (225) in a career.

A Madison native, Andringa stayed close to the hockey program after his career, including as a color analyst on local broadcasts beginning in 1996. He was also part of the broadcast team during Wisconsin’s run to the 2006 national title.

Many took to social media Friday night to share their thoughts on the passing of Andringa and what he meant not only to his wife, Christi, and their three children, but also what he meant to the Wisconsin hockey community.

Comments

comments