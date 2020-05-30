Former Wisconsin hockey standout Rob Andringa passes away

Rob Andringa’s battle with cancer came to an end Friday.

The former Wisconsin hockey standout and broadcaster passed away at the age of 51 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

Andringa was a defenseman on Wisconsin’s 1990 national title team and finished his career as the Badgers all-time leader in games played at 179. He also sits in the top-10 among Wisconsin defensemen for points (104), assists (88) and penalty minutes (225) in a career.

A Madison native, Andringa stayed close to the hockey program after his career, including as a color analyst on local broadcasts beginning in 1996. He was also part of the broadcast team during Wisconsin’s run to the 2006 national title.

Many took to social media Friday night to share their thoughts on the passing of Andringa and what he meant not only to his wife, Christi, and their three children, but also what he meant to the Wisconsin hockey community.

Rob Andringa fought the fight to the end. Never felt sorry for himself. Never complained when his body cried out in pain. Never stopped uplifting others with his spirit & conviction to living the final days of his life with passion & commitment to Christi and the kids. RIP#Ringo pic.twitter.com/WgkBbMKADS — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) May 30, 2020

Sad day for all of us who knew and loved Rob Andringa. Rob passed away Friday after a long and inspirational battle with colon cancer. A Madison kid who lived his dream by playing hockey and baseball for the #Badgers, Rob never lost the positive attitude that made him special. https://t.co/h3yDcEDYa3 — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) May 30, 2020

. #ringostrong Rest In Peace Dringo. The ultimate Badger that went above and beyond in everything he did. You will be missed by so many. My heart aches, and we will keep you and your family I’m our thoughts https://t.co/DHowSt0N3w — Brian Elliott (@KidElls1) May 30, 2020

I love you @robandringa! Heaven welcomed a true angel tonight! Thanks for always listening Robbie! What a genuine friend and role model to all! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/HovntcLvne — Peggy Kelly Gierhart (@PeggyGierhart) May 30, 2020

Rob Andringa, a longtime BTN hockey analyst and Wisconsin hockey standout, passed away Friday. He was 51. We express our condolences to his family and the University of Wisconsin community. pic.twitter.com/mAa1BJTZ53 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 30, 2020

The world lost one of its best tonight. RIP Rob Andringa. #RingoStrong is legacy and a lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/T3dlOt3AcA — Alec Ausmus (@A_Twice27) May 30, 2020

