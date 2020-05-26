Packers sign their seventh-round pick

The Green Bay Packers have signed one of their nine draft picks.

Seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin became the first on Tuesday, the team announced.

The outside linebacker from Miami was GM Brian Gutekunst’s final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. A two-year starter at defensive end before declaring for the draft following his junior season, Garvin had 12.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss during his career.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 257 pounds, Garvin joins an outside linebacker room that has a top three of Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith, along with double-digit sack man Preston Smith, and 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary. But with Kyler Fackrell signing with the New York Giants this offseason, there is a spot for someone like Garvin to step into.

With Garvin’s signing, the Packers have eight draft picks still to sign, including first-round quarterback Jordan Love.

