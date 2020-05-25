Wisconsin adds commitment from 4-star TE

Wisconsin has added another 4-star player to its 2021 recruiting class.

Tight end Jack Pugh (Hilliard, Ohio) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday, giving coach Paul Chryst his fourth 4-star recruit in the class.

Couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger 🔴⚪️🦡 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XNb5Rwwms4 — Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) May 25, 2020

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Pugh is ranked as the 12th-best tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s also considered the 10th-best player in the talent-rich state of Ohio.

Pugh chose the Badgers over offers from Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota and others.

Prior to Pugh’s commitment, the Badgers had already gotten pledges from three other 4-star recruits — tackle JP Benzschawel (Grafton, Wis.), tackle Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn) and safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wis.).

