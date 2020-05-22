Packers will reopen team facility on Tuesday

After a number of NFL teams started gradually reopening their facilities earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers will do the same next Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team will allow up to 75 employees to return to Lambeau Field the day after Memorial Day. The reopening is being done in accordance with the guidelines set out by the NFL, as well as local health officials. That means no coaches and no players except for those that are rehabbing injuries.

However, none of the public portions of Lambeau Field will reopen just yet. The team is still putting together plans for that.

Lambeau Field has been closed since the middle of March due to COVID-19.

