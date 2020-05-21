Packers: DL Montravius Adams arrested

A Green Bay Packers defensive lineman was arrested this week in Georgia.

As first reported by AL.com, Montravius Adams is facing three misdemeanor charges — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and revoked/canceled/suspended vehicle registration. He was arrested Tuesday night, booked in jail and released on bond hours later.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported the team is aware of the situation involving Adams but would not comment further because it is an ongoing legal matter.

A third-round pick in 2017, Adams has played in 37 games over the past three seasons for the Packers. After a promising 2018, the Auburn product struggled to make any kind of impact last season.

