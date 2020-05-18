Many NFL facilities will start gradually reopening on Tuesday, but the Packers won’t be among them

A healthy number of NFL teams will reopen their facilities on Tuesday but the Green Bay Packers won’t be among them.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Wilde, a team spokesman said the club is working on formulating a plan to reopen Lambeau Field for select staff and football personnel.

#Packers are currently developing their plans to reopen Lambeau Field to select staff and football personnel, per a club spokesperson. They are not reopening tomorrow, which is when #NFL teams are allowed to begin that process. pic.twitter.com/hu5dhwI3k7 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 18, 2020

Statement “The Packers have not determined a reopening date for offices and business units. The organization will continue our preparations for that effort guided by information from medical and public health officials at the federal, state and local levels, along with the NFL.” https://t.co/H0YHRfRIrw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 18, 2020

NFL officials announced last week that teams in areas where stay at home orders due to COVID-19 were being relaxed could start gradually reopening with a small number of staff on Tuesday. Around 20 teams will reportedly do so.

Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order was supposed to be in effect until May 26, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court found it unlawful last week, allowing businesses around the state to reopen. Brown County, which Green Bay resides in, issued its own safer at home order the same day as that decision before rescinding it the next day due to legal concerns.

As of Monday, Brown County had 2,102 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

Lambeau Field has been closed to the public and nearly all staff since March 13.

Related

Comments

comments