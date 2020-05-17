UW-Green Bay reportedly fires men’s basketball coach Linc Darner

In what was, by most accounts, a surprise move, UW-Green Bay has reportedly fired men’s basketball coach Linc Darner.

Darner had been with the Phoenix since 2015, going 92-80 and leading his team to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 after winning the Horizon League Tournament. Green Bay was above .500 in conference play in four of his five years and finished third this past season.

Reached by a Green Bay TV station, athletic director Charles Guthrie would not comment on the report.

Freshman guard Amari Davis, who averaged 15.9 points per game in his first year, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the move.

Darner was making $230,000 per year and his contract ran through the 2025-2026 season. Green Bay would owe Darner more than $1 million if it fired him without cause.

