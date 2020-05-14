Packers’ Murphy: Hopeful for season to start on time but working on contingency plans

The Green Bay Packers are planning to play a full season and start on time this fall, but the club is also putting together contingency plans in the event the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic doesn’t allow for it. That was the message from team president Mark Murphy in a letter to shareholders.

“We are in a time of great uncertainty,” Murphy wrote. “We are hopeful that the (NFL) season will start on time with full stadiums, but we are also planning for a whole range of contingencies and examining the financial ramifications.”

The Packers play in the smallest market — by far — in professional sports in the country and some have worried about them being able to deal with the potential financial fallout of fans not being in the stands or the season not being played at all. Murphy doesn’t believe there should be a concern.

“Fortunately, we have ample resources available (including $385 million in our Corporate Reserve Fund) and will be able to weather these difficult times,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy also informed shareholders that the status of the annual meeting in Green Bay is still up in the air.

“We know many of you plan trips to Green Bay for the meeting, so we will inform you as soon as we are able,” Murphy wrote. “Thank you for your support of the Packers, and please stay healthy.”

Here’s the full letter Packers president Mark Murphy sent to shareholders https://t.co/fOaOdEDHV6 pic.twitter.com/5xe8G3HRMZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 14, 2020

