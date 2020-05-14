Packers HOF postpones induction ceremony

Charles Woodson and Al Harris are going to have to wait a little longer to be enshrined in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame Inc. President Tom Konop announced the induction banquet was being postponed to April 17, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the utmost consideration for the safety of all of our guests, our Executive Committee met and voted unanimously to support the postponement of the Banquet until next year,” Konop stated in a press release. “Charles and Al are in total agreement with our decision and they are looking forward to their big night next April.”

In addition to featuring the two longtime Packers cornerbacks, the banquet was also slated to honor former MLB commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient, and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award.

