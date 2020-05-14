Packers announce preseason schedule

We already knew who the Green Bay Packers would be playing in the preseason and now we know the when.

The team unveiled that information on Thursday.

In a very rare turn of events, two of the preseason games — the Aug. 15 game vs Arizona and the Aug. 22 game against Cleveland — won’t be played under the lights. Both games will take place during the day, the first time the Packers have played a preseason game during the day since 2015 at Pittsburgh. The game turned out to be a disaster, with wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffering a torn ACL.

