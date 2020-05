On this episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin is joined by Jesse Temple to catch up on what he’s been up to the last two months, talk about his all-time UW two-deep and whether he thinks there will be football this fall.

Then, former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert joins the show to talk about what it’s like to be a new dad, why the NFL loves UW linebackers and more.

Jesse Temple: 2:18 | 21:00

Joe Schobert: 21:05 | 39:20

