Report: MLB owners approve proposal for regular season to start around Fourth of July

We could have regular-season baseball back in America by the first week in July.

The Associated Press is reporting that Major League Baseball owners have approved a proposal that would see the season get underway around the Fourth of July at stadiums without fans.

The highlights of the proposal:

— Spring training in mid-June

— 82 games (vs own division and interleague)

— Fans could return to ballparks at some point

— Rosters expanded from 26 to around 30

— No Minor League games

— Likely no All-Star Game

— 14 teams in postseason (two more wild cards in each league)

— Universal designated hitter

The proposal is expected to be presented to the players’ union during a meeting on Tuesday.

Opening Day was expected in late March but the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports and stadiums around the country.

