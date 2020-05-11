Report: MLB owners approve proposal for regular season to start around Fourth of July

We could have regular-season baseball back in America by the first week in July.
The Associated Press is reporting that Major League Baseball owners have approved a proposal that would see the season get underway around the Fourth of July at stadiums without fans.
The highlights of the proposal:
— Spring training in mid-June
— 82 games (vs own division and interleague)
— Fans could return to ballparks at some point
— Rosters expanded from 26 to around 30
— No Minor League games
— Likely no All-Star Game
— 14 teams in postseason (two more wild cards in each league)
— Universal designated hitter
The proposal is expected to be presented to the players’ union during a meeting on Tuesday.
Opening Day was expected in late March but the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports and stadiums around the country.