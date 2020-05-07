Packers release 2020 schedule

The 2020 NFL schedule will see the Green Bay Packers play five primetime games, face future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady early in the season and get three home games in the month of December.

That’s what we learned Thursday as the NFL released its full 17-game schedule for a season the league is planning to start on-time even with the uncertainty around the coronavirus.

The Packers will travel to Minnesota in Week 1, having won both games against their division rival last season. It’s the sixth time the two teams have met in the opener, but the first in Minneapolis. The last time they opened against each other was 2008 at Lambeau Field. Making his first start, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to a 24-19 win.

Coach Matt LaFleur’s second home season will get underway in Week 2 when the Detroit Lions come to town. The Packers beat the Lions twice last year, though both wins came on game-winning kicks as time expired.

The games at home will be few and far between early in the year. The trip to Minnesota is the first of five road games in the first eight games of the season. It includes a visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, heading to Tampa Bay to take on quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 6 and a rematch of the NFC title game on a Thursday night at San Francisco in Week 9.

On the flip side, Green Bay will close the year having four of its final six games at Lambeau Field. That includes a visit from the Bears in Week 12 on a Sunday night and a game against Philadelphia in Week 13. The Eagles are the only team to beat the Packers at home last season.

The Packers will close the season out by hosting Carolina in Week 15 and Tennessee in Week 16, before going to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 17.

