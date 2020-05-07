Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media, email and bank account hacked

The social media, email and bank accounts of Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo were hacked Thursday, his agent confirmed.

Early in the afternoon a series of racist and inflammatory tweets came from his account.

His brothers took to Twitter to respond to the hacker.

The tweets were deleted, and the team, along with his brothers and girlfriend, sent out tweets about the hack.

