Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media, email and bank account hacked

The social media, email and bank accounts of Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo were hacked Thursday, his agent confirmed.

Early in the afternoon a series of racist and inflammatory tweets came from his account.

His brothers took to Twitter to respond to the hacker.

Get off my brother account bro what is wrong with you!???? 😤 — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) May 7, 2020

Wow yo someone hacked this account — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

The tweets were deleted, and the team, along with his brothers and girlfriend, sent out tweets about the hack.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) May 7, 2020

