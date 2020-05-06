Packers hire former WR Ruvell Martin for minority coaching fellowship

Ruvell Martin is back with the Green Bay Packers.

The wide receiver, who played for the club for three seasons (2006-2008), has rejoined the team as part of a minority coaching fellowship announced by the coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the fellowship is a yearlong, full-time position for young and aspiring minority coaches. Martin is the first hire and will work with the offense and assist with the wide receivers.

Martin and LaFleur know each other well. The two played together at Saginaw Valley State with LaFleur at quarterback Martin at wide receiver. LaFleur’s career ended at that point, but Martin went on to play seven years in the NFL. That included three with the Packers when he caught 52 passes and six touchdowns. He’s the only player to catch a touchdown from LaFleur and current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Most recently, Martin was a real estate agent in the Charlotte area and owner of Team RM82.

