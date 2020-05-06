Brett Favre to send back $1.1 million in funds received from non-profit in Mississippi

A day after a story broke about Brett Favre’s company getting $1.1 million in non-profit money for services it didn’t deliver on, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has reacted.

According to the Shad White, the Mississippi state auditor, Favre sent his office $500,000 in repayment for money received from the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and a commitment to repaying the remaining $600,000 in the next few months.

“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,” White tweeted. “To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.”

The story broke Tuesday that Favre’s company, Favre Enterprises, had been paid $1.1 million by the non-profit Mississippi Community Education Center. Favre was supposed “to appear at several events, record promotions, and provide autographs for marketing materials,” in return for the money. But an audit of the program found that he did not speak and wasn’t even there for any of the events.

“My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First,” Favre tweeted. “I have never received monies for obligations I didn’t meet. To reiterate Auditors White’s statement, I was unaware that the money being dispersed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi.”

Today my office has received $500,000 from Brett Favre in repayment for TANF money he was paid through MCEC and a commitment to repay the remainder in installments over the next few months. 1/ — Shad White (@shadwhite) May 6, 2020

1/4 My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 7, 2020

Related

Comments

comments